Sexual harassment training required for Ohio state senators

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 10:32 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Ohio Senate president says all state senators will be required to receive sexual harassment training after one of their members resigned this week after allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Senate President Larry Obhof (AWB'-hawf) told reporters Wednesday that he strongly suggested to Findlay Republican Cliff Hite that he resign after learning of allegations Hite spoke inappropriately to a female state employee who worked in a nearby state office and asked for hugs. Hite submitted his letter of resignation to Obhof on Monday.

Obhof, a Medina (meh-DY'-nuh) Republican, said he learned about the allegations from Hite on Oct. 11, and told him that his options were to fight them or resign.

Senators and their staffs of both parties will be required to receive the sexual harassment training, which is still being arranged.

