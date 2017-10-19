She stole his credit card as he collapsed, police say. Her parents told the cops.

For Dustin Malone, living with epilepsy means seizures are just a part of his life. Still, when he collapsed on the ground in a 7-Eleven and began seizing, he didn’t expect to wake up to find his wallet rifled through and credit card missing.
Surveillance video obtained by the Salt Lake Tribune shows a woman glancing around the store and standing over his body with his wallet in her hands. She flips through it for about 30 seconds before tucking some cards under her arm and shoving the wallet back in Malone’s pocket.
“My jaw hit the desk when I saw that,” Malone told KSL 5. “I always said, 'nothing ceases to amaze me,’ and then I saw that video.”
Malone told Fox 13 that the woman’s actions especially galled him because he was a healthcare worker who had been a medic in the National Guard, as well as an emergency medical technician and certified nurse’s assistant. “Nothing irritates me more, as a healthcare provider, than people who victimize other people,” he told the station.
Police said the card was later used to make a $130 online purchase from the clothing retailer Hollister, Fox 13 reported.
After police released the surveillance video to local media, several people called police and told them they recognized the woman, including her own parents, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Alexandra Dewsnup, 28, was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on October 18, where she was charged with violation of parole or probation, theft and unlawful possession of a financial transaction card, jail records show.
Dewsnup reportedly told police she was under the influence of the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and didn’t remember the incident, but did take full responsibility for what happened, the Deseret News reported.
She pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, was fined $800 and sentenced to two years probation, KSL-5 reported.
