Screen grab from Twitter
Screen grab from Twitter

National

She fired her daughter for bashing the police. But her coffee shop couldn’t be saved

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 2:34 PM

LYNN, Mass.

The owner of a Massachusetts coffee shop says she’s closing her business because of the firestorm created when her daughter, the store’s manager, made anti-police comments on Facebook.

The owner of the year-old White Rose Coffeehouse in Lynn tells The Daily Item she is closing “so I can stop being harassed.”

Kato Mele tried to make amends after her daughter, Sophie, wrote on her personal Facebook page last weekend that the business would never host a “Coffee with a Cop” event. During the ensuing back-and-forth, she called police bullies and racists.

Mele fired her daughter and wrote police an apology, calling the remarks “distasteful, biased and hateful.” She invited officers to the shop Monday for coffee.

The police did not show, and the usual morning crowd never materialized, either.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

    Several vigils were held across Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 3 for the 59 people killed during the October 1 mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired

View More Video