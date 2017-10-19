National

Trucker arrested for California bus crash that killed 13

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 10:04 PM

INDIO, Calif.

The driver of a big-rig charged in a California bus crash that killed 13 people last year has been arrested.

The Riverside County district attorney's office says 51-year-old Bruce Guilford was arrested Thursday in Georgia by a U.S. Marshals Service task force.

He was charged a day earlier with vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving.

It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Guilford's tractor-trailer had stopped for construction work on Interstate 10 in the Palm Springs area last Oct. 23 but prosecutors say he failed to move when the road reopened.

A bus carrying passengers from a desert casino back to Los Angeles rear-ended the truck, killing 13 on board and injuring 29.

Prosecutors say Guilford had fallen asleep after sleeping only seven hours in the 24 hours before the crash.

