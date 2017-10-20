National

Blue Ridge Parkway expects this weekend to be busiest

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 6:32 AM

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

Drivers seeking fall-colored leaves should expect this weekend to be the busiest on a scenic road that runs through the Appalachian Mountains from North Carolina to Virginia.

The Asheville Citizen-Times quotes Blue Ridge Parkway spokeswoman Caitlin Worth in a Thursday report as saying "traditionally the third week in October is the busiest." Staff members also remind drivers to keep watching the road.

Worth says distracted driving is the main cause of crashes, especially during fall's pretty views and weather.

There have been 24 accidents on the parkway this month while October 2016 had 51. The parkway's highest posted speed limit is 45 mph (70 kph).

The parkway is the most visited unit of the National Park Service, with more than 15 million visitors last year and 2 million that October.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

    Several vigils were held across Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 3 for the 59 people killed during the October 1 mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired

View More Video