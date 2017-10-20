Her dog died, and doctors say it literally broke her heart

1:33 Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims Pause

1:08 Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones is back flying around

0:33 'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers.

2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger?

1:46 Kentucky offers the 'best incentive in the film industry'

2:30 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

1:47 News on UK adding an exhibition game; plus injury report

1:01 Calipari: Wenyen Gabriel is one of three best players on team

1:55 Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students