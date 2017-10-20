The Latest: Protesters gather before talk by Bannon

A demonstrator masked with a U.S. flag protests outside of California Republican Convention in Anaheim, Calf., on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Former White House adviser Steve Bannon wants to oust Republican senators he feels are disloyal to President Donald Trump. Bannon is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the convention, just days after leveling a blistering attack on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other top Republicans at an Arizona fundraiser. Ringo H.W. Chiu AP Photo