National

Funeral set for soldier at center of Trump fight

Associated Press

October 21, 2017 8:37 AM

COOPER CITY, Fla.

Mourners are expected to pack the funeral of a U.S. soldier whose combat death in Africa led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman.

Services for Sgt. La David T. Johnson are scheduled Saturday in a Fort Lauderdale suburb. He was one of four U.S. Special Forces troops killed Oct. 4 in an ambush in Niger. Four Niger soldiers also died in the attack by militants linked to the Islamic State group.

The fight between Trump and Rep. Frederica Wilson began Tuesday when the Miami-area Democrat said Trump told Johnson's pregnant widow that her 25-year-old husband "knew what he signed up for." Wilson was riding with Johnson's family to meet the body and heard the call on speakerphone.

