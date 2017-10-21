We’re more likely to report a ‘bullied’ burger than a bullied kid, Burger King finds

Burger King has conducted a social experiment in a new PSA that lends poignant perspective to the bullying problem in this country.
In a video titled “Bullying Jr.” employees in the kitchen bully burgers, giving them a good mangling with a downward punch before wrapping them and serving them, while kids are simultaneously bullied in a crowded Burger King dining room.
Customers complained about their “bullied” burger 95 percent of the time, while only 12 percent of patrons who witnessed bullying in the dining room bothered to do anything about it, Burger King found.
The video’s Tuesday release coincides with National Bullying Prevention Month, and according to a post on Burger King’s Facebook page that had been shared over 2,100 times as of Saturday morning, they conducted the experiment “to showcase just how often bullying is ignored.”
“It’s been hard for me to stand up for other people, because I feel like I’m already a target,” one boy says in the video.
“It’s just easier to do nothing,” says another.
More than one out of every five students reported being bullied, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics. Burger King’s video cites nobully.org, which itself cites a 2014 UNICEF study that found 30 percent of students worldwide are bullied each year.
Pacer.org cites studies that say that only 64 percent of children who are bullied report it, but simply having someone step in and say something could decrease bullying by more than half.
This anti-bullying PSA had me tearing up a bit.— Marcus J. Carey (@marcusjcarey) October 21, 2017
Well done @BurgerKing https://t.co/LF7wrXY9aW
Burger King just released one of the best anti-bullying PSAs I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/xUkAOcm59j— Common Girl (@SoReIatable) October 21, 2017
Did I really just cry at a Burger King PSA? ... the answer is yes https://t.co/M9NhLtvDnf— Jannell Ramirez (@RamirezJannell) October 21, 2017
Am I a sap because the Burger King PSA totally made me cry— Danielle Sepulveres (@ellesep) October 21, 2017
