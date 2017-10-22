Trump voting commission criticized for lack of transparency

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 19, 2017 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence, left, accompanied by Vice-Chair Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, right, speaks during the first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. The information coming out of President Donald Trump’s commission to investigate voter fraud has frustrated not only reporters and senators but now even members of the commission. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo