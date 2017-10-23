He hooked up with men on an app, then texted 'I have HIV, lol. Whoops!’, cops say

Scottish hairdresser Daryll Rowe is accused of giving people more than just haircuts this Fall.
Rowe, 26, of Edinburgh, England, is facing charges for allegedly pressuring men into unprotected sex without disclosing his status as a carrier of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and then sending mocking text messages informing the victims. Four of the men were later diagnosed with the disease, reported the BBC.
Rowe, who is facing trial in Lewes, East Sussex, England, “embarked on what was a cynical and deliberate campaign to infect other men with the HIV virus,” prosecutor Caroline Carberry QC told the court, reported the Scottish Sun. “Unfortunately for some of the men he met, his campaign was successful.”
Rowe was first arrested in late 2016 but skipped bail and disappeared. Police found him a month later in Wallsend, England, the London Bulletin reported.
Rowe allegedly met men on the hookup and dating app Grindr, then pressured them into having unprotected sex. One victim said he “cried all the way home” afterward, and when he became ill, Rowe sent the man a text saying “Maybe you have the fever... cos I have HIV lol. Whoops!,” reported The Times.
When the man got tested and told Rowe he didn’t have the virus, Rowe allegedly responded, “Give it a few months. Dormant.”
Another man said Rowe told him he’d sabotaged a condom when the man insisted he use one before they had sex. “I ripped the condom, you're so stupid you don't even know. You may have it. Burn,” he allegedly told the man, reported the BBC.
“That's a really crazy thing to say to somebody and then I just got worried, so I wanted to listen to what he had to say and that was it. It was just panic. Worry. He was kind of laughing,” the man, who remained anonymous in court, told the jury, reported The Sun. The man tested positive for HIV a few months later, according to the BBC.
When police arrested Rowe and looked into his belongings, they found a box of condoms with the ends cut off and placed back in their wrappers, the BBC reported. “He engaged in deliberately risky sexual conduct knowing he was highly infectious,” Carberry said, reported the BBC. Rowe has denied all the charges.
The case has a particular relevance in the United States after California made headlines for dramatically loosening the penalties for deliberately infecting someone with HIV.
Previously a felony crime carrying up to an 8-year prison term, it will now be a misdemeanor with the possibility of six months in jail. The change was meant to “modernize” the law in response to changing social perceptions and dramatically more effective medical treatment for the disease, reported CNN.
On the other hand, Georgia state representative Dr. Betty Price came under fire for appearing to suggest a quarantine of people with HIV on October 17, according to the Associated Press. “What are we legally able to do?,” she asked Dr. Pascale Wortley, director of the HIV/AIDS Epidemiology Surveillance Section at the Georgia Department of Public Health. “I don't want to say the 'quarantine' word, but I guess I just said it.”
Jeff Graham, executive director of Georgia Equality, called the comment “incredibly disturbing,” reported STAT News. “I’m hoping Representative Price would be open to sitting down, meeting with folks, hearing how those comments sound and recognizing that’s not the direction we need to go in.”
Price told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that her remarks were taken out of context and that she “(does) not support a quarantine in this public health challenge and dilemma of undertreated HIV patients.”
Comments