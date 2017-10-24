JoAnn Perez, right, hugs friend Melissa Porter in front of her damaged home in Shelby, N.C., Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Perez arrived home shortly after Monday's storms to see her home pushed away from its foundation. Her two dogs and cats were the only occupants when the storm hit. All three pets were uninjured.
JoAnn Perez, right, hugs friend Melissa Porter in front of her damaged home in Shelby, N.C., Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Perez arrived home shortly after Monday's storms to see her home pushed away from its foundation. Her two dogs and cats were the only occupants when the storm hit. All three pets were uninjured. The Star via AP Brittany Randolph
JoAnn Perez, right, hugs friend Melissa Porter in front of her damaged home in Shelby, N.C., Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Perez arrived home shortly after Monday's storms to see her home pushed away from its foundation. Her two dogs and cats were the only occupants when the storm hit. All three pets were uninjured. The Star via AP Brittany Randolph

National

Severe weather slams Carolinas, many without power

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 5:13 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

The Carolinas have some cleaning up to do after being slammed by severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and flooding and possible tornadoes that flipped tractor-trailers and small planes, broke storefront windows and pushed one house off its foundation. At least 98,000 homes and businesses lost power, forcing some schools to close Tuesday.

The National Weather Service reported that many trees and power lines were brought down across western North Carolina. Small planes were flipped over and their hangars crumpled at the Hickory Regional Airport. Drivers navigated flooded streets in Asheville and Boone, and possible tornados left trails of damage.

"You could hear it howl through downtown," Michael Parsons, whose Michael's Jewelers store in North Wilkesboro was damaged when a nearby roof blew off, told WXII News 12, the local NBC affiliate.

JoAnn Perez arrived home shortly after the storms passed to see her home pushed off its concrete slab, with her dogs and cat inside it, in Shelby, N.C. None were injured.

Duke Energy said that by early Tuesday morning, its crews were still working to restore electricity to more than 87,000 customers.

In South Carolina, an apparent tornado crunched buildings, flipped tractor trailers, downed trees and wrecked homes in the Spartanburg area. The Highway Patrol reported approximately 20 accidents in Spartanburg County, as well as traffic light malfunctions and trees down in roadways Monday afternoon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

    Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of October 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above
Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

View More Video