California's chief justice calls for end to cash bail

FILE - In this March 23, 2015, file photo, California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye delivers her State of the Judiciary address before a joint session of the Legislature at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. California's top judge wants to do away with the state's cash bail system, which critics say keeps poor people behind bars while wealthier suspects can pay for their freedom. Cantil-Sakauye said Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, that the state should instead rely on risk assessments to determine whether defendants should be released. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo