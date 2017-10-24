Floods blocked her route. So nurse climbs a cliff to reach hospital, deliver babies

More Videos 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above Pause 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 1:40 'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 1:31 Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed 1:34 88-year-old grandmother attends UK classes with granddaughter for a day 1:18 How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 0:33 'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. 1:41 This man just gave $12 million to the University of Kentucky 1:46 Kentucky offers the 'best incentive in the film industry' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

North Carolina nurse climbs cliff to deliver babies in storm Nurse Maggie McNeill scaled a rocky ledge to hitch a ride to Ashe County Memorial Hospital to help deliver two babies. Heavy rains flooded a bridge to her home in Grassy Creek, N.C., preventing her from driving to work. Nurse Maggie McNeill scaled a rocky ledge to hitch a ride to Ashe County Memorial Hospital to help deliver two babies. Heavy rains flooded a bridge to her home in Grassy Creek, N.C., preventing her from driving to work.

Nurse Maggie McNeill scaled a rocky ledge to hitch a ride to Ashe County Memorial Hospital to help deliver two babies. Heavy rains flooded a bridge to her home in Grassy Creek, N.C., preventing her from driving to work.