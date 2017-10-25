National

Man hiding from police calls for help after getting stuck

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 2:24 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

Authorities say a Utah man who was hiding from police and fled arrest had to call 911 to be rescued after getting stuck in his hiding spot.

Salt Lake City police say 46-year-old Shane Paul Owen called dispatchers for help on Tuesday, more than six hours after he accidentally locked himself in a church's boiler room.

Officers were looking for Owens on Monday because he is a suspect in a string of burglaries and had warrants out for his arrest.

Police say an officer spotted him and attempted to pull his vehicle over, but Owen fled, got out of his car and ran into the church.

A SWAT team held a standoff at the church until Owens called to be rescued.

