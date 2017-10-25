College unveils a mandatory patriotism class for all freshmen

More Videos 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above Pause 0:28 UK commit scores her final high school goal 2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 1:31 Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed 1:34 88-year-old grandmother attends UK classes with granddaughter for a day 0:33 'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. 1:08 Kentucky’s Eddie Gran has a message for his critics 1:40 'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 1:18 How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 2:04 Debating the third-down risk that backfired on UK football Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Patriotic Education and Fitness' class is mandatory at College of the Ozarks College of the Ozarks in Missouri creates a mandatory “Patriotic Education and Fitness” class for freshmen. It will educate students on the American military and flag norms. College of the Ozarks in Missouri creates a mandatory “Patriotic Education and Fitness” class for freshmen. It will educate students on the American military and flag norms. College of the Ozarks

