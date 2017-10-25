Sheriff: Deadly shooting on Grambling campus wasn't random

From left, Grambling State University junior Jaylen Hamilton, senior Kyana Manning and junior LeVonte Abbott cry as they stand near the scene of a shooting in Grambling, La., Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Authorities said a student and his friend were fatally shot after an altercation that began in a dorm room and ended in a courtyard at the historically black university in northern Louisiana. The News-Star via AP Hannah Baldwin