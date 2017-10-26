Jurors in Arizona see video of officer killing unarmed man

Former Mesa police officer Philip Brailsford, left, and his attorney, Mike Piccarreta, stand for the jury, at the start of Brailsford's murder trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Opening statements were postponed at Brailsford's murder trial in the fatal shooting of Daniel Shaver of Granbury, Texas, after his attorney asked a judge to forbid news organizations from broadcasting video of the deadly encounter. The Arizona Republic via AP David Wallace