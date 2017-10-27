Sharks and lost hope: 2 women rescued after 5 months at sea

More Videos 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above Pause 2:08 Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts 1:31 Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed 1:17 Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage 1:09 'Wither on the vine.' Historic coal town faces many challenges as coal declines 1:09 Senate president says public employees must realize pension system is ‘broke’ 1:40 'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 0:33 'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. 1:22 ‘We've got to do more’ to end domestic violence 1:04 Dunbar fans storm the court after winning 11th Region volleyball title Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Two women, two dogs, 176 days adrift at sea Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava credit their dogs Zeus and Valentine with keeping their spirits up after a planned 2,600 mile sail from Hawaii to Tahiti turned into a five-month odyssey when a storm damaged the boat engine and mast. Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava credit their dogs Zeus and Valentine with keeping their spirits up after a planned 2,600 mile sail from Hawaii to Tahiti turned into a five-month odyssey when a storm damaged the boat engine and mast. US Navy video and stills

