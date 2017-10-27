In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, file photo, visitors is silhouetted as they watch a video display boards showing the Chinese flag at an exhibition highlighting China's achievements under five years of leadership by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Beijing Exhibition Hall in the capital city where the 19th Party Congress is held in Beijing.
National

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 2:36 AM

Chinese President Xi Jinping stood alongside six other members of the new Politburo Standing Committee, the inner circle of Chinese political power, at the end of the 19th Communist Party congress in Beijing.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Thais held an elaborate funeral procession and cremation ceremony for King Bhumibol Adulyadej following a year of mourning.

An Indian camel trader arrived with his herd for the annual cattle fair in Pushkar in western Rajasthan state.

Japan's Ryota Murata sent a right to France's Hassan N'Dam in the seventh round of their rematch for the WBA world middleweight boxing title in Tokyo.

