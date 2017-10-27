Student charged with murder in Grambling State killings

This photo provided by the Lincoln Parish Sheriffs Office via The News-Star shows Jaylin M. Wayne. The Grambling State University student was arrested Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, and faces first-degree murder charges, Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Maj. Stephen Williams said in a news release. Wayne was arrested in connection to a shooting that killed another student and his friend after a fight on the Louisiana college's campus, authorities said. The News-Star via AP Lincoln Parish Sheriffs Office