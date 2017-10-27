Chinese University of Hong Kong winning bidder for campus

National

October 27, 2017

NASHUA, N.H.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong is the winning bidder for the former Daniel Webster College campus for nearly $12 million, and the New Hampshire College and University Council has reached out to the school for more information.

The Concord Monitor reports council President Mike Vlacich says the organization reached out to the university's attorney.

The Monitor reports if the university applies to become an accredited, degree-granting university holding classes in New Hampshire, it would be the first foreign school to do so.

The former Chester College was bought by part of a Chinese conglomerate. It's been turned into a summer academy for high school students. Greece's Hellenic American University is accredited in New Hampshire and enrolls students in the state, but doesn't hold classes there.

Daniel Webster College in Nashua officially shut down earlier this year.

