The perfect animal at this NFL game wasn’t a Raven or a Dolphin — it was a cat

By Matthew Martinez

October 27, 2017 10:04 AM

Pets stole the social media show during the Baltimore Ravens 40-0 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, when a cat bolted across the field at M&T Bank Stadium.

The pure joy in the NFL’s tweet is all you needed if you were one of those who sat through one of the most thorough drubbings of the season.

But the cat’s mad dash elicited another kind of reaction from pets watching at home: pure angst. Cats’ hair stood on end. Good dogs everywhere just needed to go get the kitty, but couldn’t.

While their owners tried to make clever Jay Catler or Colin Katpernick jokes as quickly as possible on Twitter, rookie broadcaster and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo took over play-by-play duties for the game’s most exciting moment that came with 1:56 left to play.

“This is just how you ran in high school, Jim. Perfect form, extension,” Romo said to Jim Nantz, with the feline fullback running in slow motion on the television screens of millions of Americans. “Ooh, look at the change of direction.”

