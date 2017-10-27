'He was a good driver': 10-year-old leads police on an hour-long, 100 mph car chase

More Videos 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above Pause 1:33 Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:22 ‘We've got to do more’ to end domestic violence 0:31 Video shows deputy nearly ran over by fleeing truck 1:31 Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed 2:08 Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts 1:04 Dunbar fans storm the court after winning 11th Region volleyball title 2:30 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 1:29 Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 0:54 Danville completes undefeated regular season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

10-year-old boy leads police on 100 mph car chase A 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car for the second time in a month, leading to a 100 mph chase with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Thursday, October 26, 2017. The pursuit lasted over 50 miles and involved a dozen police and state cruisers. A 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car for the second time in a month, leading to a 100 mph chase with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Thursday, October 26, 2017. The pursuit lasted over 50 miles and involved a dozen police and state cruisers. Ohio State Highway Patrol

