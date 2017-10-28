More Videos

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

Pause
Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 1:10

Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan

Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts 2:08

Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts

'Wither on the vine.' Historic coal town faces many challenges as coal declines 1:09

'Wither on the vine.' Historic coal town faces many challenges as coal declines

Wenyen Gabriel thinks conditioning will pay off 0:35

Wenyen Gabriel thinks conditioning will pay off

So much for the new patient John Calipari 2:40

So much for the new patient John Calipari

Kentucky's Kevin Knox: The 'Silent Assassin'? 0:31

Kentucky's Kevin Knox: The 'Silent Assassin'?

Kentucky's Quade Green says he shoots well all the time 0:49

Kentucky's Quade Green says he shoots well all the time

'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. 0:33

'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers.

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 1:40

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum

  • Sampling Starbucks' Zombie Frappuccino: first impressions

    Wichita Eagle writer Matt Riedl tries Starbucks' latest concoction, the Zombie Frappuccino, a caramel-apple blended drink.

Wichita Eagle writer Matt Riedl tries Starbucks' latest concoction, the Zombie Frappuccino, a caramel-apple blended drink. mriedl@wichitaeagle.com
Wichita Eagle writer Matt Riedl tries Starbucks' latest concoction, the Zombie Frappuccino, a caramel-apple blended drink. mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

National

Starbucks’ new Zombie Frappuccino is out: what you need to know

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

October 28, 2017 10:51 AM

It’s always something with Starbucks.

First it was the Unicorn Frappuccino, then before that it was the Pokemon Go Frappuccino. I’ve even heard Mermaid Frappuccinos were a thing in Mexico.

Thursday, Starbucks unveiled its latest kooky coffee-based concoction, the Zombie Frappuccino – which will be available through Halloween, or until supplies last.

At first glance, it looks like something you should not see in your coffee cup: green blended beverage at the bottom, reddish-brown drizzle in the middle and whipped cream with pink sprinkles on top.

My barista assured me the primary flavors in the Zombie Frappuccino are mocha, green caramel-apple powder and “pink drizzle” – the pink drizzle symbolizing the zombie brains at the top of the beverage, of course. He said the drink had a tart flavor.

I thought the Zombie Frappuccino had a somewhat confusing flavor, as it turns out mocha and green apple isn’t exactly a natural pairing.

It’s definitely more sweet than tart.

The caramel-apple flavor was pleasant, though my palate isn’t used to that flavor served cold.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, this is likely the drink for you, as it’s practically dripping in sugar.

Kids are going to love this concoction, just as they loved the Unicorn Frapp, but I couldn’t finish mine before it started melting into a greenish-brown slush.

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

Pause
Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 1:10

Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan

Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts 2:08

Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts

'Wither on the vine.' Historic coal town faces many challenges as coal declines 1:09

'Wither on the vine.' Historic coal town faces many challenges as coal declines

Wenyen Gabriel thinks conditioning will pay off 0:35

Wenyen Gabriel thinks conditioning will pay off

So much for the new patient John Calipari 2:40

So much for the new patient John Calipari

Kentucky's Kevin Knox: The 'Silent Assassin'? 0:31

Kentucky's Kevin Knox: The 'Silent Assassin'?

Kentucky's Quade Green says he shoots well all the time 0:49

Kentucky's Quade Green says he shoots well all the time

'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. 0:33

'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers.

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 1:40

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum

  • See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

    Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of October 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

View More Video