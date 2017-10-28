Angela Rena
Angela Rena

National

Mysterious jumbo hog roams Alabama neighborhood: ‘You get bacon! EVERYBODY GETS BACON’

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

October 28, 2017 12:02 PM

A huge hog roamed an Alabama neighborhood earlier this week, prompting jokes galore about bacon and barbeques.

The hog was captured on camera by Angela Rena, who was sitting in her car in Phenix City, Ala., when she spotted the animal.

AJ Young expressed in a Facebook comment that a bacon-lover’s dream had come true: “You get bacon! You get bacon! You get bacon! EVERYBODY GETS BACON.”

Another friend was surprised the hog had not yet been slaughtered “this close to Thanksgiving.”

Capture
Angela Rena

“My neighborhood hog wild,” one person wrote.

“Porkchop sandwiches for the whole neighborhood,” Takuanda Collier added.

In a Facebook post, Rena posted a brief clip of the hog standing in the grass. She jokingly wrote, “why yall sending me all these friends request ... HE'S NOT MY FRIEND.”

WKRG, a local news affiliate, reported it was unclear whom the hog belonged to or if animal control corralled the beast.

Rena told The Star that, as far as she knew, the hog had not been captured as of Saturday morning.

For more photos and video of the wild hog, visit Rena’s Facebook page.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

    Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of October 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above
Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

View More Video