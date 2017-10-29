Video captures an inmate brutally beating her for 43 seconds. Why didn’t anyone help?

More Videos 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above Pause 1:03 How much exercise do you need? 2:28 Nurse in Nashville sings to dying patient 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 0:28 Eddie Gran emotional after win over Tennessee 1:31 Benny Snell: Last week, that wasn’t us 1:20 ‘This is why we play so hard.’ Brooks, bowl teams honored at halftime 0:51 Brooks, Stoops, team at Cat Walk prior to UK-Tennessee 1:02 Rich Brooks, former players are honorary captains for game against Tennessee 1:42 Stephen Johnson fights through pain to lead UK to win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Prison officer released video of beating, then 3 others were killed Rosie Anderson was brutally attacked inside Central Prison in 2015. She survived - and posted the video of when she was attacked, hoping to make prisons safer. Since then, three other North Carolina prison employees have been killed. In April, Sgt. Meggan Callahan was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher, authorities say. In October, prison employees Veronica Darden and Justin Smith were also killed. Rosie Anderson was brutally attacked inside Central Prison in 2015. She survived - and posted the video of when she was attacked, hoping to make prisons safer. Since then, three other North Carolina prison employees have been killed. In April, Sgt. Meggan Callahan was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher, authorities say. In October, prison employees Veronica Darden and Justin Smith were also killed. John D. Simmons

Rosie Anderson was brutally attacked inside Central Prison in 2015. She survived - and posted the video of when she was attacked, hoping to make prisons safer. Since then, three other North Carolina prison employees have been killed. In April, Sgt. Meggan Callahan was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher, authorities say. In October, prison employees Veronica Darden and Justin Smith were also killed. John D. Simmons