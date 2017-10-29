Fire and racist graffiti damage predominately black church in Kansas City

More Videos 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above Pause 0:28 Eddie Gran emotional after win over Tennessee 1:31 Benny Snell: Last week, that wasn’t us 1:20 ‘This is why we play so hard.’ Brooks, bowl teams honored at halftime 1:02 Rich Brooks, former players are honorary captains for game against Tennessee 1:42 Stephen Johnson fights through pain to lead UK to win 0:51 Brooks, Stoops, team at Cat Walk prior to UK-Tennessee 1:01 UK football celebrated 29-26 win over Tennessee 2:29 ‘He’s a warrior’: Teammates react to Stephen Johnson’s game-winner 2:40 So much for the new patient John Calipari Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Racist graffiti seen on Longview church entrance Racist graffiti appeared on the front entrance of Concord Fortress of Hope Church in south Kansas City on Sunday morning. Racist graffiti appeared on the front entrance of Concord Fortress of Hope Church in south Kansas City on Sunday morning. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

Racist graffiti appeared on the front entrance of Concord Fortress of Hope Church in south Kansas City on Sunday morning. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star