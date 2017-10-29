He shot people at Halloween party while dressed as Santa Claus, police say

Police in Austin, Texas say a man dressed as Santa Claus shot four people at a Halloween party Sunday morning.
Austin Police Detective Lee Knouse said in a press conference that around 6:12 a.m., Austin PD was alerted to a shooting at a private residence where a Halloween party was taking place.
October 29, 2017
There were four victims in the incident, according to Austin Emergency Medical Services. Two of the victims, a male and female both in their 30s, had critical, life-threatening injuries. A third victim was described as a female in her 30s with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.
#ATCEMSMedics, @austinfiredept @Austin_Police onscene ~5500blk Avenue F (0612) treating multiple GSW patients, Commander & 4 ambulances, MTF— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) October 29, 2017
UPDATE ~5500blk Ave F mult GSW: 1st pt has been txpt'd from scene ~20s male trauma alert, DSMC w/critical pot life threat injuries, MTF— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) October 29, 2017
UPDATE2 ~5500blk Ave F mult GSW: 2nd pt has been txpt'd from scene ~30s female trauma alert, DSMC w/serious non-life threat injuries, MTF— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) October 29, 2017
UPDATE3 ~5500blk Ave F mult GSW: 3rd pt has been txpt'd from scene ~30s female trauma alert, DSMC w/critical life threatening injuries, MTF— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) October 29, 2017
The fourth victim refused emergency medical services, Knouse said. The suspect was described to police as a white male dressed in a Santa Claus outfit.
The shooting wasn’t random and the suspect was known to the partygoers. Police arrested the suspect at a second, separate location where no violence was reported Knouse said.
No charges have been reported as the investigation is still ongoing.
Comments