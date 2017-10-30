National

Google will ‘drop everything’ -- to fix the cheese on this hamburger emoji

By Scott Berson

October 30, 2017 7:58 AM

Google has a lot going on right now. The company is launching its flagship Pixel 2 smart phone, teaching supercomputers how to play board games, developing self-driving cars, delivering Wi-Fi from weather balloons - and doing all the other Google stuff, like running YouTube and Gmail and Search.

But Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai has promised to drop everything Monday to address a major issue: the cheese in Google’s hamburger emoji is in a weird place.

The debate started when media consultant Thomas Baekdal tweeted that “we need to have a discussion” about the difference between how the ingredients are arranged in Apple’s and Google’s emoji versions of a hamburger. Apple places the cheese directly on top of the meat patty, while Google’s slice is way at the bottom, resting on the bun.

The tweet was retweeted nearly 17,000 times and sparked a sort of existential crisis on the internet as people struggled to agree on what the ideal burger would look like. Does the cheese always go on top of the patty, to make sure it gets a nice melt? Or maybe it goes under the patty, but above the lettuce? Should there even be lettuce? So wait, where does the tomato go?

Commenters tagged top chefs and food scientists and pulled up images of other hamburger emojis from other companies. Still, the debate raged. Technology journalist and designer Glenn Fleishman posted a poll, trying to find a definitive answer in all the madness. Most people agreed with Apple’s version of the burger.

Eventually, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai stepped in, and declared that would “drop everything else we are doing and address (this).”

As of Monday morning, the controversy is still boiling, with about 1,600 comments under Pichai’s tweet all trying to advise him on how to make (draw?) the perfect hamburger. Pichai said it would be fixed “if folks can agree on the correct way to do this.” That task may be too much for the internet to handle.

