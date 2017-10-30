National

Police: Boy accidentally shoots 11-year-old brother in leg

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 8:44 AM

BUTLER, Pa.

Pennsylvania State Police say a 10-year-old boy accidentally shot his 11-year-old brother in the leg after the two thought they heard an intruder.

State police tell the Butler Eagle the two were home alone Sunday afternoon when they thought they heard a noise in the basement.

They say the boys retrieved a gun in one room and loaded it with ammunition they found in another room. At some point, it went off.

The 11-year-old was struck in the lower left leg and was taken to a hospital. Police say no bones were broken and he was to have surgery to remove any bullet fragments.

Police say the investigation is continuing. No charges have been filed.

Trooper Jessica Clouse says it should serve as a lesson to gun-owners to always secure weapons at home.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

    Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of October 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above
Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

View More Video