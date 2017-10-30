US court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy

More Videos 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above Pause 2:52 Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations 0:59 Quinton Bohanna gets special recognition from Mark Stoops 1:39 Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic 1:18 How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:10 Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 2:08 Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts 0:33 'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. 1:31 Benny Snell: Last week, that wasn’t us 2:30 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban President Trump announced his decision to ban transgender troops via Twitter on July 26. The decision was met with both positive and negative reactions across the country. President Trump announced his decision to ban transgender troops via Twitter on July 26. The decision was met with both positive and negative reactions across the country. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

President Trump announced his decision to ban transgender troops via Twitter on July 26. The decision was met with both positive and negative reactions across the country. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy