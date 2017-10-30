When is Daylight Saving Time and why do we still turn clocks back?

More Videos 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above Pause 2:52 Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations 1:12 Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering 2:42 Prison officer describes her brutal assault while watching the video of it 1:39 Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic 1:18 How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 0:59 Quinton Bohanna gets special recognition from Mark Stoops 2:08 Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts 1:10 Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 2:30 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Do we still need Daylight Saving Time? Learn why we change clocks twice a year in this brief history of Daylight Saving Time. Learn why we change clocks twice a year in this brief history of Daylight Saving Time. Sohail Al-Jamea and Amy Chance McClatchy

Learn why we change clocks twice a year in this brief history of Daylight Saving Time. Sohail Al-Jamea and Amy Chance McClatchy