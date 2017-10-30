House of Cards to end after Kevin Spacey accused of ‘sexual advance’

Less than a day after “House of Cards” actor Kevin Spacey was accused of sexually harassing a minor more than 30 years ago, Netflix has announced that it will cancel the show at the end of its sixth season, according to the Associated Press.
On Monday afternoon, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed with Netflix that the Emmy-winning show would end after filming its sixth season, which is currently in production.
The announcement has been in the works for a few months now, according to a “person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision,” the Associated Press reports.
“Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a “sexual advance” on him when he was 14, as reported by Buzzfeed News Sunday. Spacey was 26 at the time, according to Buzzfeed News.
Spacey announced he was gay on Twitter Sunday in the same tweet where he issued an apology to the actor accusing him of sexual assault more than 30 years ago. He also said in the tweet that he doesn’t remember the alleged encounter over 30 years ago.
October 30, 2017
“But if I did behave in the way he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology, for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” Spacey tweeted.
He went on to say that he’s had relationships with both men and women but is “now living his life as a gay man.” Spacey has publicly dropped hints that he was gay, like at the 2017 Tony Awards, but never admitted it before Sunday evening.
People on Twitter, including several celebrities, immediately fired back at Spacey’s apology.
Sarah Kate Ellis, president of GLAAD, spoke out against Spacey’s announcement on Twitter Monday morning.
“This isn't a coming out story about Spacey, but a story of survivorship by Anthony Rapp & those who speak out about unwanted sexual advances,” she tweeted.
Coming out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault.— Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) October 30, 2017
People on Twitter immediately called on Netflix to either fire Spacey or cancel House of Cards.
Your move, Netflix. Could the streaming service be forced to turn its back on the man who put the company on the map with House of Cards? https://t.co/AMwsKqhlx4— Andrew Wallenstein (@awallenstein) October 30, 2017
Comments