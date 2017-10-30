Chocolate products recalled in 24 states due to allergy risk

A mistake by candy and granola maker GKI Foods resulted in a recall of its Dark Chocolate products over supermarkets and convenience store chains in 24 states.
The chocolates contain milk, which wasn’t declared by GKI Foods on the packaging when distributed, according to the FDA release. Ergo, none of the packaging for the various brands of chocolate products includes milk among the ingredient list, a potentially fatal problem for those with milk allergies.
The products were distributed to Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont and West Virginia.
As the FDA recall notice reminds, “People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.”
Actually, “these products” should be the phrase used, considering the variety of products involved in this recall. Consumers worried about eating these chocolates can return them to the store of purchase for a refund.
▪ GKI Foods recalled its Dark Chocolate products, including Almond, Almond Bark, Banana Chips, Blueberries, Cashews, Cherries, Coconut, Coconut Almonds Coffee Beans, Cranberries, Ginger, Ginger Snap Cookies, Peanuts, Pecans, Pineapple, Powerberry, Pretzel Balls, Raisins, Strawberries and Turbinado Sea Salt Almonds.
▪ Meijer, the 235-store supermarket-retail store chain in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, recalled 18-ounce containners of Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans, Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Almonds and Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Cashews. Meijer customers with questions can call 1-800-543-3704, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
▪ Wegmans, a supermarket chain in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia, recalled Wegmans Dark Chocolate Almonds in a 23-ounce tub; Wegmans Dark Chocolate Almonds in a 11.5-ounce tub; Wegmans Dark Chocolate Almonds with Sea Salt and Turbinado Sugar in a 12-ounce tub; Wegmans Dark Chocolate Cherry-Infused Cranberries in a 12-ounce tub; and Wegmans Dark Chocolate Strawberries in a 13.5-ounce tub.
▪ Also recalled were Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans, Dark Chocolate Almonds and Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans sold loose in self-serve bins at Wegmans, as well as Dryden, New Brighton Food Land, Punxsutawney Country Market, Trumansburg Shur Save, Giant Food Store, Giant Food Mart, Martin’s Food Market, Stop N Shop and Orchard Fresh.
▪ Circle K stores recalled 3.25-ounce bags of Circle K Favorites Dark Chocolate Almonds.
▪ Alpine Valley Dark Chocolate Almonds in an 11.5-ounce tub.
▪ Tops Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds in an 11.5-ounce tub and Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans in a 12-ounce tub.
▪ 7 Select Dark Chocolate Turbinado Almonds with Sea Salt in a 2.25-ounce bag.
Consumers with question about the overall recall can call GKI Foods at 248-486-0055.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
