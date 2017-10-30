National

Third employee dies in attempted N. Carolina prison escape

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 10:05 PM

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.

Officials say a North Carolina correctional officer has died from injuries she suffered during a deadly inmate escape attempt.

Forty-nine-year-old Correctional officer Wendy Shannon died Monday and is the third person killed in the Oct. 12 incident at Pasquotank Correctional Institution.

Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks said in a statement, "Our hearts are broken at the passing of Officer Shannon."

Shannon had worked as a correctional officer at Pasquotank since 2013.

Thirty-five-year-old Correctional officer Justin Smith and 50-year-old Correction Enterprises manager Veronica Darden were killed and eight other prison workers were injured in the incident. Four inmates face murder charges.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Randy Cartwright has said the inmates set a fire inside a sewing plant to divert guards and apparently planned to climb over prison fences.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

    Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of October 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above
Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

View More Video