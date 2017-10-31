‘Say I won’t,’ boy with a gun dared, cops say. ‘You won’t,’ kids at the sleepover said

Police are charging a 12-year-old boy with manslaughter after they say he pointed a shotgun at the head of a girl at a sleepover in Jacksonville, Florida, and pulled the trigger.
The boy, who remains unnamed because of his age, is not being charged as an adult for allegedly firing the bullet that killed 12-year-old Ra’Mya Eunice, according to First Coast News.
Police say that kids, including Eunice and the unnamed suspect, were playfully arguing at a sleepover in late April when the boy went outside and retrieved a shotgun hidden underneath the house, News4Jax reported.
Those at the sleepover said the boy returned and pointed the shotgun at everyone in the room, according to an affidavit, before aiming it at the head of Eunice.
“Say I won’t,” he allegedly dared the kids, according to Action News Jax.
“You won’t,” someone replied. Then, according to police, he fired the gun at Eunice’s head.
When police officers arrived to the scene, answering calls about someone shot at 1:45 a.m., they said they found Eunice with a bullet wound in her head, News4Jax reported.
Eunice was rushed to the hospital, according to Action News Jax, and died there on May 25, just under a month after the boy shot her.
UPDATE: Family of 12-year-old Ramya Eunice who was shot in the head at a sleepover tells me she's "brain dead" @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/2S6ifHM4eu— Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) May 1, 2017
Originally, the owner of the home hosting the sleepover said the boy found the shotgun in a nearby abandoned house, according to Florida Times-Union. But police later said the gun was actually hidden under the house where the shooting occurred, the Times-Union reported.
A person identified as a family member of the boy, who asked to remain anonymous, told WOKV that “this is a young man who got a lot going on in his life and then it just takes one thing to make him feel bad about himself.”
But Terri Eunice, grandmother of the deceased girl, told News4Jax she wonders why more wasn’t done to prevent her granddaughter’s death.
“I was devastated because why would a 12-year-old have a shotgun in their possession?” she said. “If you have a sleepover with several kids, why isn't there adult supervision in the home?”
