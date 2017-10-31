They were held at gunpoint, suspected of burglary, parents say. It was their house.

More Videos 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above Pause 3:19 The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 0:55 Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK 2:08 Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts 1:16 UK's historic Alumni Gym being transformed into fitness center 1:10 Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 1:40 'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 1:09 Senate president says public employees must realize pension system is ‘broke’ 0:37 Country Boy Brewing 1:06 John Calipari critiques his point guards after Morehead win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Gulfport man: Police held my my kids at gunpoint Kelvin Fairley of Gulfport and his wife, Natasha Krikorian, talk to a Gulfport police officer to complain about the way they were treated by another officer. Kelvin Fairley of Gulfport and his wife, Natasha Krikorian, talk to a Gulfport police officer to complain about the way they were treated by another officer. Courtesy Kelvin Fairley

