She was going to be his mother-in-law. Instead, he killed her, police say

When he called 911 on Oct. 24, he reported a horrifying scene in the kitchen of the home where he lived with his fiancee and her family.
His future mother-in-law was lying on the floor bleeding, Jeffrey Scullin, Jr. said, and she was dying of gunshot and stab wounds.
“We just came home, she’s on the kitchen floor,” Scullin, 20, said on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, Cleveland.com reports. “I took her son and my daughter outside. Her husband is inside with her right now.”
But police in Strongsville, Ohio say that Scullin — who called 911 to report the fatal injuries — is the one who killed Melinda Pleskovic, a 49-year-old school teacher.
Scullin was arrested and charged on Wednesday with aggravated murder. He’s being held on $1 million bail, police said at a news conference Wednesday announcing the charges.
Scullin had lived at the residence with his fiancee, his future mother- and father-in-law, his fiancee’s brother and his and his fiancee’s one-year-old daughter.
A wedding registry on The Knot that appears to be associated with Scullin and his fiancee lists the wedding date as Oct. 28 — just days after the alleged murder.
For the last year, the home where both Scullin and Pleskovic lived at the time of the alleged murder had been beset with break-ins, harassment and other odd crimes, which Pleskovic and her husband had been reporting to police, according to Fox 8.
At least seven incidents had been reported to police since 2016, Fox 8 reports.
Pleskovic had posted about the suspicious incidents on Facebook before her alleged murder, WKYC reports. Those incidents included teens peering into the family’s windows, nails positioned near the tire’s of the family’s car, possessions disappearing and more.
After the family’s car keys went missing, someone started using them to set off the car alarm, WKYC reports.
Shortly before the alleged murder, police received reports that someone tried to gain entry to the home, but the family’s pit bull chased the would-be intruder away, according to WKYC.
Pleskovic’s husband even brought up those incidents when he called police to report her death, in a phone call that was separate from Scullin’s, Cleveland.com reports.
“You know we’ve asked people to watch our freaking area,” Bruce Pleskovic, her husband, told the dispatcher. “We’ve had people attempt to break in just this week. I don't know what's going on in this city. You people dropped the f----ing ball.”
Police are still investigating the alleged murder, and did not say Wednesday whether the death and the incidents over the past year are related.
The Strongsville Police Department has urged the community to stay calm, despite the reports of break-ins at the Pleskovic home prior to the alleged murder.
