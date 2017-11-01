The Latest: France's prime minister: Threat level is high

More Videos 1:00 Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' Pause 1:19 Tavin Richardson has been Kentucky’s most consistent receiver 2:08 Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts 1:10 Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 1:40 'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 0:55 Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK 2:30 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 1:48 Teachers show displeasure at lawmaker's suggestion on pensions 1:16 UK's historic Alumni Gym being transformed into fitness center 1:09 Senate president says public employees must realize pension system is ‘broke’ Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Truck plows into through bike path in New York, killing multiple people At least eight people are dead and several injured after a truck driver plowed into people on a bike path near the World Trade Center in New York. Police have a suspect in custody. At least eight people are dead and several injured after a truck driver plowed into people on a bike path near the World Trade Center in New York. Police have a suspect in custody. Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

At least eight people are dead and several injured after a truck driver plowed into people on a bike path near the World Trade Center in New York. Police have a suspect in custody. Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy