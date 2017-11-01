More Videos

National

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 6:40 AM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 'A PARTICULARLY COWARDLY ACT OF TERROR'

Investigators are working to determine what led a 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant driver to plow down people on a bike path in New York City, killing eight.

2. ATTACK SUSPECT AN UZBEK IMMIGRANT WITH VARIED US FOOTPRINT

Sayfullo Saipov, the lone man eyed as the perpetrator of the lower Manhattan bike path attack, was a native of Uzbekistan who drove trucks and also drove for Uber.

3. WHAT COURT PAPERS SAY ABOUT GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS

They outline the former campaign adviser's frequent contacts with senior officials and with foreign nationals who promised access to the highest levels of the Russian government.

4. HOUSE REPUBLICANS STRUGGLE TO COMPLETE TAX PROPOSAL

Lawmakers delay its public release by a day as Trump sets an ambitious, by-Christmas timetable for the politically driven legislation.

5. TRUMP SKIPPING DMZ; TO VISIT US BASE IN SOUTH KOREA

Trump will be forgoing a traditional visit to the demilitarized zone dividing the Korean Peninsula as he sets out on his maiden Asia trip.

6. HONG KONG DEMOCRACY ACTIVIST ISSUES WARNING

Joshua Wong, 21, says China's rise means human rights are in greater danger of being overshadowed globally by business interests.

7. UK CENTURY-OLD DOCUMENT STILL CAUSING CONSTERNATION

The Balfour Declaration, Britain's promise to Zionists to create a Jewish home in what is now Israel, turns 100 this week — and hardens a rift between the Israelis and Palestinians.

8. HOLLYWOOD'S SEXUAL HARASSMENT AND ABUSE SCANDAL WIDENS

Beverly Hills police launch investigations into alleged conduct by film mogul Harvey Weinstein and writer-director James Toback.

9. WHY DAY OF THE DEAD FESTIVITIES WILL BE SOMBER

The Mexican tradition is opening with a sadder tone than usual as people remember those killed in the massive earthquake that hit Mexico City in September.

10. NOTHING BETTER IN SPORTS: A GAME 7

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros will play for a winner-take-all championship as the World Series is pushed to the limit.

