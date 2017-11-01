National

Deputies fatally shoot armed man in Tennessee

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 10:11 AM

LIVINGSTON, Tenn.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says deputies have shot and killed a man who pulled a handgun during a confrontation with officers.

A statement from the bureau says deputies with the Overton County Sheriff's Department were called to a residence in Livingston on Tuesday evening to investigate and abandoned vehicle that had bullet holes in it. The statement says a man walked out of a nearby tree line when deputies arrived and a confrontation ensued. Officials say deputies fired after the man produced a gun.

The man died at the scene. The deputies weren't injured.

The bureau did not release the names or races of the man or the deputies involved in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

