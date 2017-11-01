National

Heroin found among Halloween candy in West Virginia

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 10:13 AM

OAK HILL, W.Va.

Police say heroin was found in a child's trick-or-treat bag in West Virginia.

Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman told news outlets that the 3-year-old girl's mother found a dark substance wrapped in a glove, and called police. Preliminary results from a field test revealed it was heroin.

No one was hurt. The mother, Stacey Norris, told WOAY-TV she initially thought the glove was the result of someone playing a joke.

Police say they will send the substance to the State Police Crime Lab in Charleston for official confirmation. There are no suspects at this time.

The chief said the substance likely came from Hidden Valley, an area where hundreds of children go trick-or-treating each Halloween.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

    Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of October 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above
Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

View More Video