Donald Trump Jr. says he’s taking away his kid’s candy because, you know, socialism

Donald Trump Jr. understands the whole Halloween concept of strangers handing out free candy, right?
A lot of people wondered about that after he tweeted Tuesday about redistributing his daughter’s Halloween candy to teach her about socialism.
“I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism,” he tweeted along with a photo of his daughter in a police officer’s costume holding a half-full candy bucket.
I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017
He was, presumably, joking. But people’s eyes rolled waaaay back in their heads.
Halloween candy are literally handouts you wooden clod— Twisty Classic (@TwistyOnline) November 1, 2017
You mean the candy that she got for free out of the goodness of strangers' hearts?— (((The Glare ™))) (@TheGlare_TM) October 31, 2017
Trump’s tweet incited nearly 60,000 comments, some of which took a shot at a grammatical error in his tweet.
Maybe you could start by teaching her the difference between “to” and “too” #MakeGrammarGreatAgain— Damon Marx (@DashMarx) October 31, 2017
She was given candy for free.— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 1, 2017
You inherited all your money.
You met with Russian spies.
It’s “too”. https://t.co/Bsf5wkQxST
People scolded him for using his child to take a political shot.
I feel sad for Donald Trump Jr’s daughter this morning. There’s a reason Presidents’ children/grandchildren are off limits.— Max Wachtel (@mwachtel) November 1, 2017
Sick to use your kid for political ends.— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) October 31, 2017
Use your child to try to make a silly point about something you don’t understand. Sad.— Diane Duer (@merk113) November 1, 2017
Imagine seeing your beautiful girl on Halloween & thinking: 'Ooh, I can use this to tweet about why sharing is bad' https://t.co/A9jDu9IVLC— Bethany Usher (@bethanyusher) October 31, 2017
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who is no fan of Trump Sr. and his politics, went off on Junior.
Fill her bucket with old candy left by her great-grandfather, then explain that she has more because she's smarter than all the other kids. https://t.co/0lbhHYyFe4— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 1, 2017
Others wondered whether he even knows what socialism is.
My man, "socialism" was her getting that free candy in the first place. You taking half for reasons she can't understand is capitalism https://t.co/w9x9zB0xLA— The News (@Bearpigman) October 31, 2017
Donny, she's wandering around asking for free hand-outs. Thats pretty much the definition of socialism.— George Reinblatt (@georgereinblatt) October 31, 2017
