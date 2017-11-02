LA Dodger fans face heartbreaking ending to magical year

Los Angeles Dodgers fans take photos on a blue-painted single home roof, painted by South Los Angeles artist and Dodger fan Hector "Tetris" Arias, so the World Series theme house would be visible from the air in South Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers are keeping their lineups intact for the deciding Game 7 of the World Series. The Dodgers won 3-1 on Tuesday night to tie it up 3-all and force the first World Series Game 7 in Dodger Stadium history. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo