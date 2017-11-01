National

Police: Officers return fire, killing man who shot 1 of them

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 8:29 PM

ANNISTON, Ala.

Authorities say police fatally shot a man after he shot an officer investigating a crime scene in Alabama.

WBRC-TV reports that Anniston police were looking into the discovery of a woman's body Wednesday. Police Chief Shane Denham says a man tried to get into that crime scene and when officers tried to stop him, the man pulled a gun and shot a police officer.

Five officers, including the one who was shot, returned fire, and the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. The dead man's name has not been released.

The police officer who was shot is in the hospital but is expected to be released later Wednesday. The other four officers involved in the shooting are being questioned.

No information is available about the races of anyone involved.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

    Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of October 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above
Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

View More Video