National

Prosecutor reveals new details in 1983 slaying of black man

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 6:58 AM

GRIFFIN, Ga.

A Georgia prosecutor says a black man slain 34 years ago was killed because he had been "socializing with a white female."

Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Ben Coker revealed new details at a court hearing Wednesday in the 1983 slaying of Timothy Coggins. Authorities in Spalding County charged two white men with murder last month after reopening the cold case.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the prosecutor said Coggins died from being dragged behind a pickup truck through the woods. Coker said the 23-year-old victim had been stabbed and suffered lacerations on his neck, back and stomach.

Coggins' body was found near a highway on Oct. 9, 1983. Authorities have charged William Moore Sr. and Frank Gebhardt with murder. Three others are charged with trying to help them avoid prosecution.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

    Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of October 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above
Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

View More Video