Grandma accused of scattering nude photos of a woman at a high school, reports say

By Mike Stunson

November 02, 2017 9:47 AM

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY

A grandmother accused of distributing naked photos of a woman at a Louisville high school was arrested at her home, according to media reports.

Frances Joyce Bailey, 60, is accused of unlawfully entering Pleasure Ridge Park High School on Oct. 18 and throwing nude photos of the woman on the floor of a girls’ restroom and on grass next to the parking lot, WAVE 3 reported.

Bailey was identified from surveillance video and was charged with distribution of obscene matter, criminal trespassing and harassment, according to the Jefferson County jail and WDRB. She was arrested Monday and was being held Wednesday in the jail, according to jail records.

The woman in the photos had dated Bailey’s son and has a child who attends the high school, according to multiple media reports. She had recently filed an emergency protective order against the son, WAVE 3 reported.

Bailey got the photos off her son’s phone and entered the building by following two students who were buzzed in through a door, according to WDRB. The photos were found by underage female students, WDRB said.

Bailey’s granddaughter also attends the high school, WDRB reported, and when told school employees that she had nothing to do with her grandmother’s act.

