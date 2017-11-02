Hershey’s unveils first major new bar in 20 years – and it’s lacking signature ingredient

After 20 years, The Hershey Co. is releasing a new bar.
The company has been around for 117 years and has featured three main flavors since 1995: Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, introduced in 1900; Hershey’s Special Dark, introduced in 1939; and Hershey’s Cookies ‘n Creme, added in 1995, according to BestProducts.com.
On Wednesday, the company announced the new Hershey’s Gold bar, which features peanuts, pretzels and caramelized crème.
Peanuts + pretzels + caramelized-crème. HERSHEY'S GOLD is all about innovation, creating a brand-new flavor experience. #TasteTheGold pic.twitter.com/eviILq9a3Q— The Hershey Company (@HersheyCompany) November 1, 2017
The flavor was launched to celebrate Hershey’s sponsorship of the U.S. Olympic Committee.
The countdown is on for @TeamUSA at the #WinterOlympics and I’m celebrating with #HersheysGold. Excited to team up with @Hersheys #sponsored pic.twitter.com/35FJfVOhZP— Apolo Anton Ohno (@ApoloOhno) November 1, 2017
Why wait for @TeamUSA to score gold at the #WinterOlympics? You can #tastethegold with new #HersheysGold! @Hersheys FTW! #sponsored pic.twitter.com/VRJ0Ybkwh4— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 1, 2017
The bars will be available nationwide starting Dec. 1, but are already being sold at Hershey’s Chocolate World in Las Vegas and Hershey, Pa.
Food & Wine previewed the bar and found it “has a satisfying crunch, while the saltiness of the peanuts and pretzels give the bar a savory taste that isn’t overpowering. One may miss the chocolate foundation that Hershey’s usually provides, but the caramelized crème hasn’t lost the Hershey’s chocolate signature creaminess—it still tastes like a Hershey’s product even if there isn’t any chocolate in it.”
