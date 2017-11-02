He hadn’t skied in 32 years. Then virtual reality pulled him out of his wheelchair

More Videos 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above Pause 1:39 Stephen Curry discusses his feelings on a possible White House visit 1:37 'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 1:16 The lesson Kentucky basketball’s big men have to learn 2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 0:55 Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK 1:40 'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 1:10 Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 1:14 Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'. 2:08 Bevin talks tough to teachers considering mid-year retirement Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality Evan W. Gadda, a student at the University of Nevada, Reno studying Musical Theatre, hasn't skied since he was 15 years old. He has cerebral palsy, and has been confined to his wheelchair his entire life. But once he put on a VR headset, he entered a world where he could walk, ski and attend Burning Man. Evan W. Gadda, a student at the University of Nevada, Reno studying Musical Theatre, hasn't skied since he was 15 years old. He has cerebral palsy, and has been confined to his wheelchair his entire life. But once he put on a VR headset, he entered a world where he could walk, ski and attend Burning Man. University of Nevada, Reno - @One Digital Media

